Palestine polls

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH: A senior Palestinian official announced on Tuesday that Palestine is seeking to set a date for general elections in the Palestinian territories by the end of the year, state-run Palestine Television reported.“Holding the presidential and parliamentary elections in Palestine is the main entry point for achieving an internal Palestinian reconciliation,” said Fatah party’s Central Committee Secretary-General Jibril Rajoub.