Israeli army detains 46 Palestinians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAMALLAH: The Israeli army on Tuesday detained 46 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank. Amani Sarahneh, a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Anadolu Agency that the raids targeted Hebron province, where about 46 citizens, including two women, were taken into custody. Palestinian sources told Anadolu Agency that among the detainees are leading Hamas members.