Wed Sep 09, 2020
Agencies
September 9, 2020

Israeli army detains 46 Palestinians

Agencies
September 9, 2020

RAMALLAH: The Israeli army on Tuesday detained 46 Palestinians in overnight raids in the occupied West Bank. Amani Sarahneh, a spokeswoman for the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Anadolu Agency that the raids targeted Hebron province, where about 46 citizens, including two women, were taken into custody. Palestinian sources told Anadolu Agency that among the detainees are leading Hamas members.

