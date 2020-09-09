close
September 9, 2020
Surfer dies in shark attack

World

BRISBANE, Australia: A man has died after being attacked by a shark off a stretch of Australian coast famous for its surfing on Tuesday. Rescuers told media they came to the surfer’s aid after he was spotted floating face down atGreenmount Beach on the Gold Coast but paramedics were unable to save the man. "Paramedics assessed the male patient for critical injuries and unfortunately, the gentleman had succumbed to those injuries," a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

