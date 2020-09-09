close
September 9, 2020
September 9, 2020

Asteroid named after Chinese scientist Wu

World

BEIJING: An asteroid has been named after renowned Chinese scientist Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration programme. A ceremony was held in Beijing on Tuesday to officially announce the naming of Asteroid Wuweiren, approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in April. The asteroid, coded 281880, was discovered by the Near-Earth Object Telescope at the Purple Mountain Observatory in East China.

