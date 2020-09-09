Asteroid named after Chinese scientist Wu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: An asteroid has been named after renowned Chinese scientist Wu Weiren, chief designer of China’s lunar exploration programme. A ceremony was held in Beijing on Tuesday to officially announce the naming of Asteroid Wuweiren, approved by the International Astronomical Union (IAU) in April. The asteroid, coded 281880, was discovered by the Near-Earth Object Telescope at the Purple Mountain Observatory in East China.