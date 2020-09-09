CO2 makes trees live fast and die young

LONDON: Trees that grow quickly die younger, risking a release of carbon dioxide that challenges forecasts that forests will continue to be a "sink" for planet-warming emissions, scientists said on Tuesday. Tree cover absorbs a significant proportion of carbon dioxide emitted by burning fossil fuels and plays a crucial role in projections for our ability to wrestle down CO2 levels. Researchers said current climate models expect forests to continue to act as a carbon sink through this century, with high temperatures and concentrations of CO2 thought to stimulate tree growth and so help them absorb more carbon as they mature quicker.