Pathetic roads

Several portions of the busy city roads have caved-in for a long, but the authorities concerned seem to be waiting for an incident to happen. Also, no barricades or caution signs have been put up around the cave-ins, putting the lives of commuters at risk.

“Nobody is bothered to repair caved-in roads,” says Ali Akbar, a shopkeeper from Asghar Mall Road.” This has become a way of life and Rawalpindi residents have grown accustomed to it. Passers-by have put up big stones near the craters at Liaquat Road, Kashmiri Bazaar Road, but these are not enough to avert a mishap”, he adds.

“Faulty water supply and sewer connections are also to blame for road cave-ins. We don’t see a ray of hope for getting our long-pending demand for the construction of potholed roads. Despite orders to approve repair and reconstruction works of major city roads, just assurances are given that potholed roads will be reconstructed or repaired,” says Shabbir Haider, a resident of Saidpur Road.

“Main roads are in a dilapidated condition and have become dangerous for commuters and vehicles,” says Zakir Hussain.

“Several recently repaired roads have dangerously caved in at many points due to rains posing a serious threat to the commuters, especially motorists. The cave-ins are unnoticeable until you are very close to it. Many bikers have skidded but they were lucky enough that nothing happened,” says Zain Rizvi.

“The residents of Sadiqabad Road and Tipu Road, have kept tree branches at the cave-in points to make it noticeable and warn motorists, but this needs a permanent solution. We request the authorities to look into this before some serious mishap occurs,” says Wasi Haider.

Taqi Abidi says: “This pandemic has affected numerous areas of the city like Raja Zafarul Haq Road, Circular Road, Kohati Bazaar Road, Iqbal Road, Ganjmandi Road, Bohar Bazaar Road, Sarafa Bazaar Road, Dhingi Khoi, Jamia Masjid Road, Pirwadhai Road, Khayaban-i-Sir Syed, Gawalmandi Road, and Ghaznavi Road as well.”

“In order to avoid the potholes, drivers have no option but to drive their vehicles through the pavements. Due to the heavy movement of traffic, footpaths are also caving in,” adds Taqi.

Shahrukh Abbas says: “Condition of these roads is appalling and many commuters, especially motorcyclists, have met with an accident. But no one seems to be concerned about it to get the dangerous potholes filled. These potholes have made some of the roads impassable. In fact, this is not a new phenomenon. These areas are every now and then inundated by sewage water from overflowing gutters, making them unsafe.”