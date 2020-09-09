One more dies of COVID-19

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 continues to claim lives in this region of the country as another confirmed patient of the disease died here in Islamabad Capital Territory in last 24 hours while as many as 16 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district.

Another death due to COVID-19 has taken the death toll from the federal capital to 177 while a total of 281 patients have already died of the disease in Rawalpindi so far. After confirmation of 16 more patients, the total number of patients so far reported from the region has reached 21,845 of which 20,893 have already recovered.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of active cases of COVID-19 has been showing a continuous downward trend in the twin cities but still there are 496 active cases of the disease in the region including 401 alive cases in ICT and 95 in the Rawalpindi district.

Only four new patients were tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 6085 of which 5,709 have so far been discharged after treatment, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.