Pak shooters record improvement in Olympics Cycle 2017-20

KARACHI: Pakistan’s shooters have significantly improved their performance record in the Olympics cylces.

It has been learnt that five shooters from Pakistan finished among the top eight of the world during the Olympics Cycle 2017-2020.

Only two shooters had achieved this record during the previous two Olympics cycles, from 2009 to 2017.

This has been taken from the record of all the best performers from around the world in Pistol/Rifle/Running Target/Shotgun events (both individual and team categories) in the respective Olympics cycles.

Three Pakistani shooters have won quota places for Tokyo Olympics during the current Olympics Cycle.

Gulfam Joseph finished 7th in the Asian Championship in Doha in 2019 in the Air Pistol event.

Idrees Rashid grabbed 7th spot in the same event at Asian Airgun Championship in Kuwait in 2018.

In 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir took 7th position at ISSF World Championship in 2018 in Korea.

In the same event, Khalil Akhtar finished 6th at ISSF World Cup in 2019 in Brazil.

G M Bashir achieved 8th spot at Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia. He and Khalil grabbed 5th and 8th positions, respectively, at Asian Championships in Doha in 2019. Usman Chand clinched 5th spot in skeet event.

Usman finished 8th at Asian Clay Championships in Kuwait.

In the Olympics Cycle 2013-2016, Kaleem ullah grabbed 5th spot in 10m Air Pistol event at Asian Airgun Championships in 2016 in Iran.

In the Olympics Cycle 2009-2012, Amin Karamat won bronze medal in skeet event at Asian Championships in Thailand in 2010.

Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Razi Ahmed while talking to ‘The News’ termed this a big achievement. “This is exceptional given the fact that NRAP receives just two million rupees annually from Pakistan Sports Board. We don’t have any sponsorship as well,” said Razi.

On the other hand, he added, the Indian shooting federation receives 500 million rupees annualy from its government. “The provincial governments also give funds to shooting sports, while 100 Indian companies sponsor their sports, including shooting,” said Razi.