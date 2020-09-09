Bennett claims first stage win as Roglic retains lead

ILE DE RE SAINT-MARTIN-DE-RE, France: Ireland’s Sam Bennett won stage 10 of the Tour de France as Primoz Roglic retained the leader’s yellow jersey.

Bennett, 29, edged out Australia’s Caleb Ewan in a sprint finish to give the Deceuninck-Quick-Step rider his first stage win on the Tour.

Roglic safely negotiated the flat 168.5km route from Ile d’Oleron Le Chateau-d’Oleron to Ile de Re Saint-Martin-de-Re to retain the lead.

The Slovenian remains 21 seconds ahead of defending champion Egan Bernal.

“You dream of it and never think it will happen,” an emotional Bennett told ITV4. “It hasn’t hit me at all yet.”

“Oh man, I was waiting to go and I thought I might have left it too late. I thought he might have got me.”

Bennett’s victory saw him become the sixth Irishman to win a stage at the Tour de France and ensured he now has stage wins at all three of cycling’s Grand Tours.

He won three at the Giro d’Italia in 2018 and two at the Vuelta a Espana in 2019, but this was the race that he had set his sights on after leaving Bora-Hansgrohe to join Belgian team Quick-Step in December.

The Irish sprinter, who kept out of trouble on a hectic day that featured several crashes, also regained the green jersey from seven-time points classification winner Peter Sagan.

Wednesday’s (today’s) 11th stage sees the race travel the relatively flat 167.5km route from Chatelaillon-Plage to Poitiers.