close
Wed Sep 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
X
Xinhua
September 9, 2020

Morocco faces Senegal and DR Congo in October friendly matches

Sports

X
Xinhua
September 9, 2020

RABAT: The Moroccan football team will face Senegal and the Democratic Republic of the Congo in friendly matches on October 9 and 13 respectively.

Both matches will be played behind closed doors in line with health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local press said on Tuesday, quoting the Moroccan Football Federation.

The two friendlies will be played within the perspective for the resumption of the AFCON 2021 qualifiers to be staged in 2022 in Cameroon.

In another friendly match, Senegal will face Mauritania at Lat-Dior Stadium of Thies, 70 km east of Dakar.

In March, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new fixtures will be held between November 2020 and March 2021.

Latest News

More From Sports