Waseem begins training, to apply for long-term England visa

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem has started full-fledged training in Quetta from Monday.

“Yes, from Monday I have started my training. I spend two and a half hours in the gym here and work on fitness and other aspects of boxing,” Waseem told ‘The News’ from Quetta on Tuesday.

“Due to lockdown I could not focus on fitness and now when everything has been opened it also paved way for me to focus on my fitness and boxing-related training,” the two-time WBC flyweight world silver champion said.

Waseem’s main target is to win the world crown next year. He is going to get a long-term England visa in order to prolong his stay in Glasgow.

“I am now preparing to apply for a long-term England visa which is the only solution to my problems,” Waseem said.

“As soon I get the visa I will leave for Glasgow where activities have already started,” the former Asian Games bronze medallist said.

Waseem has played 11 bouts in his pro career, winning ten and losing just one when he was downed by South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane in the IBF world flyweight title bout in Kuala Lumpur in July 2018.

Waseem currently holds fourth spot in IBF rankings. The top two slots are vacant, while Philippines’ Jayson Mama is at the third spot. Waseem plans to fight a ranking bout before going for world title fight.