Race director tests positive for coronavirus

Despite all 166 riders left in the Tour de France testing negative for coronavirus, the race director Christian Prudhomme has tested positive and will now leave the race for eight days.

After reports emerged in the French media, race organiser ASO confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon, just ahead of the start of stage 10, and shortly after announcing that no riders had tested positive, but that four staff members from four separate teams had.

In the statement, ASO explained that Prudhomme was not part of the ‘race bubble’, and was not obliged to undergo a test on Monday’s rest day, but did so anyway, as he had done on three occasions ahead of the race, on August 6, 20, and 27.

Given he is not part of the bubble, he won’t have to leave the race entirely, but will instead follow French health guidelines and self-isolate for a week. He will be replaced by current ASO sporting manager, François Lemarchand, but is expected to return to the race for stage 17 on September 16.