PJJF anti-doping virtual seminar today

KARACHI: Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) will host a national anti-doping virtual seminar on Wednesday (today) for all its affiliated bodies, officials and athletes.

It is part of the series of anti-doping webinars organised by Ju Jitsu Asian Union. The upcoming webinar will be held in the local language to better assist players and coaches to understand prohibited list, substances and methods that may put players in hot waters.

It will be followed by another webinar being conducted by the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union over the weekend in English.

The seminar will be conducted by sports medicine and doping control expert Dr Ucksy Mallick, president of Sports Medicine Association of Pakistan and member of Anti Doping & Education Committee of JJAU, and Dr Warda Hameed, member of Medical Committee of JJAU. Tariq Ali, PJJF associate secretary, will host the webinar.