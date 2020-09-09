Everton sign Colombia’s Rodriguez

LONDON: Everton have confirmed the signing of Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez from Real Madrid for 20 million pounds.

Rodriguez, 29, has signed a two-year deal and joins head coach Carlo Ancelotti for the third time, after having played under the Italian at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

"I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," Rodriguez told Everton's website.

Rodriguez moved to Madrid from French side AS Monaco in 2014 after claiming the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot with his six goals at that year's competition in Brazil. He also spent two years on loan to German giants Bayern Munich from 2017 to 2019.