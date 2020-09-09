PCB seeks report on Sarfraz’s ‘refusal to play last T20’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has demanded explanations from the people concerned after reports emerged that former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed had initially refused to play the last T20 match against England in Manchester.

It has been learnt that the PCB and the team management wanted to keep this matter hidden. But now that the report has been leaked the board is looking for an explanation from the quarters concerned.

The board has asked the team management to submit a detailed report of the incident.

According to reports, Sarfraz agreed to play the match on the persuasion of Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Reports said that Sarfraz, after talks with him, Babar Azam and Younis had agreed to play the match. Sarfraz expressed his concern that by inducting him in the team for the last match a signal was being given that his career for Pakistan was over.

According to the chief selector, it was the last match of the series, so he was under pressure that he could get into trouble with low score on the board.

Misbah, as quoted by Geo, contested the development, saying that Sarfraz had not refused to play but “expressed his reservations”, which he said was something “I would also have done if I were in his position”.