Zimbabwe’s Tour to Pakistan: ZC asks PCB to share SOPs for squad’s safety

ISLAMABAD: Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to know about the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be adopted by the hosts for safety of the visiting Zimbabwe squad during their tour to Pakistan amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe squad is expected to reach Pakistan on October 16 with international commitments likely to start two weeks after their arrival. Both teams will be playing three One-Dayers and as many T20 Internationals. Pakistan will become the second country to host international matches following the epidemic.

“To get approval from their government, Zimbabwe Cricket has approached us to know about the measures that will be taken for the safety of touring squad. Zimbabwe Cricket told us that it requires details of the arrangements being planned by the PCB as it is a prerequisite to get NOC for the tour,” a PCB official, when contacted, said.

He added that the PCB was in process of finalising the SOPs so that it could share these with the ZC.

“Due to presence of Covid-19 cases, special arrangements have been planned for all cricket activities including Zimbabwe tour that needs extraordinary handling,” the official said.

Following the recent tour to England, the Pakistan Cricket Board officials are in a better know-how to host any touring party in a bio-secure environment.

“Pakistan have learnt a lot during their stay in England and now they have all the ability to make required arrangements for the safe hosting of the series,” the official said.

“ZC also wanted to know about the practice facilities that would be given to the visiting players during quarantine period.”

There is a possibility that all the six matches are staged in Lahore.