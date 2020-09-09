The dengue crisis

A drop in temperature and stagnant water offer the best breeding conditions for the species of mosquito that carry dengue. The dengue fever has started to raise its head across Punjab. The healthcare department has reported 630 suspected cases of dengue in a day. The rise of dengue can be deadly for an already vulnerable country. The government must act before it is too late. Even though it is a known fact that dengue increases during the monsoon season, the Punjab government failed to take preventive measures. Still, the authorities can effectively control the dengue situation in the province with a few basic precautionary steps. They should ensure the proper drainage of stagnant water and carry out fumigation drive. The healthcare department must ensure that patients receive proper treatment. Any leniency shown while dealing with dengue can paralyse the public health infrastructure that is already under excessive stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore