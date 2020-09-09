The fate of schools

Education institutions in Pakistan will reopen from September 15. It seems to be good news because the education sector is the only sector which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the responsibility of institutions to take necessary safety precautions. They should ensure that everyone is following SOPs – maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and using sanitizers.

Every institution must conduct two shifts in a day so that students can maintain distance. There should be no assembly and break. Now, it is to see whether parents will send their children to schools and colleges.

Ammar Sulaiman Khel

Sukkur

*****

The closure of education institutions pushed both the teaching and non-teaching staff towards financial woes. They had to live without pay for a long time. The reopening of institutions is a ray of hope for these people. With the reopening of education institutions, employees who lost their jobs – van drivers, canteen owners, etc. – could go back to their jobs.

Private school owners should reappoint those employees so that they can cover their monthly expenses efficiently. All education institutions should take precautionary measures and must ensure that both students and teachers are following SOPs – wearing masks and observing six-foot distance.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana

*****

The most awaited decision regarding the reopening of educational sectors has been announced. In the first phase, the authorities will open schools for Class IX onwards. The education department will monitor the situation for a week and then take decision for other classes.

A huge responsibility lies on the shoulders of the authorities concerned to spread awareness among students regarding the proper use of masks and hand sanitizer. It is a great decision to reopen education institutions. It is a great success for the government that we are now in a position to resume educational activities.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur