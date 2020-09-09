Speak for Kashmir

This refers to the editorial ‘The Kashmir question’ (Sep 8). It has highlighted how India continues with its barbaric actions in Kashmir without any fear. It is unfortunate that the UN hasn't paid serious attention to grave human rights violations in the valley so far. No one is concerned about Indian atrocities on unarmed Kashmiris. It has been 72 years and the Kashmir resolution is not implemented.

The entire world, including some powerful Muslim countries, is quiet. Pakistan has been fighting this war on its own for 72 years. The world must wake up to these ground realities and openly support Kashmiris in their struggle. Pakistan should immediately form a delegation of members from all major political parties and send it to other countries to win their support on the Kashmir issue. This step should be taken to maintain regional peace and harmony.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi