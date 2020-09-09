Tax notices deferment demanded

KARACHI: SITE Association of Industry (SAI) has expressed concerns over the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) move to send income tax notices to industries and has requested its chief to defer these notices for at least six months in the wake of the current economic situation, a statement said on Tuesday.

SAI President Suleman Chawla said that industries were already striving hard for survival after facing the disastrous time of the corona pandemic for many months.

As the corona intensity has lowered, they have hardly managed to keep the wheels of industry moving, he added.

In such a situation, issuance of income tax notices to industries will simply add to their difficulties, and as such, the FBR should take business-friendly measures and help the industry in restoration of production activities.