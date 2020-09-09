Gold rates down Rs1,500/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs1,500/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market dropped to Rs113,500/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs1,286 to Rs97,308.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $11 to $1,916/ounce.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola below the rates in the Dubai gold market.

Silver rates; however, remained unchanged at Rs1,360/tola. Silver rate of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,166.