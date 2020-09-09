FBR simplifies tax form for retailers

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced simplified income tax return for retailers having turnover less than Rs10 million. The FBR on Tuesday released draft form of the return through SRO 821(i)/2020 and asked stakeholders to give input within seven days for finalisation of the return.

The simplified draft return form for tax year 2020 has two pages, which includes wealth statement form, with minimal requirement to be provided by the retailers.

As per the draft income tax return form, retailers are required to provide details, including business turnover, cost of sales, gross profit, profit and loss expenses; total income and amount of tax.

In the wealth statement, the retailers need to provide details of immovable assets, shop, moveable assets, business capital, investment, bank deposits, loan/liabilities and net assets.

The introduction of simplified income tax return form is part of an agreement between the government and retailers that was finalized in January 2020.

Both sides had agreed on an 11-point agenda to bring shopkeepers into the tax net. It was agreed that for the purpose of registration of traders, a simplified income tax return form would be introduced. Further, it was also agreed that trade bodies would cooperate with the FBR in the registration process.

FBR sources said the government had implemented most of the points agreed with the retailers. They said that the condition of withholding agents had been relaxed through the Finance Act 2020.

Further, the threshold of annual electricity bill of Rs600,000 for mandatory sales tax registration had also been increased to Rs1.2 million.