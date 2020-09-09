KE appoints new board chief

KARACHI: K-Electric has appointed Shan A Ashary as its new chairman of the board with effect from September 7, 2020, a statement said.

Ashary, who has been on the board of directors of the company since 2005 and represents the KES Power stake in KE, is the longest-serving member of the board, it added.

As the new chairman, his focus will be on operational excellence at the company across its generation, transmission and distribution functions to ensure safe, reliable and uninterrupted power supply to the customers.

The board of directors is confident that Ashary, with his proven track record of accomplishments, will bring a wealth of knowledge and valuable experience to the position.

The board also looks forward to working closely with the committee formed on the directives of the honourable Supreme Court to facilitate K-Electric’s service provision and investment approvals through a one-window solution.

Riyadh S A A Edrees has decided to step down from the position of chairman and board member of K-Electric due to his other professional and

board commitments and inability to be present in Karachi due to COVID-19 situation and; hence, not actively participating in the KE’s board governance, it added.