Stocks battered by late blue-chip rout

Stocks sagged on Tuesday after a sweeping profit-selling spell rolled back all the early gains, mostly owing to a drought of triggers, amid spiralling broader markets around the world, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 0.73 percent or 310.56 points to close at 41,985.19 points level. Volumes improved to 884.370 million shares, compared with 748.896 million in the previous session.

Topline Securities in a note said, “The day kicked off on positive note continuing yesterday’s momentum making an intraday high of 232 points; however, profit-taking blew those early gains away”.

EFERT, HBL, TRG cumulatively dented the benchmark Index by 123 points, while on the other hand SYS and LUCK were the major gainers, the brokerage added.

KSE-30 shares index was down by 0.88 percent or 159.08 points to end at 17,839.64 points level.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks were badly battered, while trades were high at the PSX amid a slump in global equities and crude oil”.

Banking sector remained under pressure on likely affirmation in central bank policy statements on subdued CPI inflation in August, foreign outflows, rupee instability, and institutional profit-taking post major earnings announcements weighed the market down, Mehanti added.

A scrip-wise breakdown shows that of 431 active scrips, 120 were up, 293 down, and 18 remained unchanged.

Shahab Farooq, director research at Next Capital Securities, said, “While remaining volatile, the market witnessed profit-taking, where majority of the blue chip stocks came down particularly during the last hours of the trading”. However, volumes were also very healthy, Farooq added.

Arif Rehman, director research at Fortune Securities said, “The market lost 350 points with most punters-favourite stocks falling sharply”.

He said banking sector remained lacklustre and traded in a narrow range, though it was relatively cheaper now compared to sectors like cement and steel that rallied massively in the last couple of months.

“The market is likely to take a breather at current levels before making its next move as country’s macro-economic indicators continue to improve,” Rehman added.

Sateesh Balani, director research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said the NATF closed at upper lock after announcing fourth quarter earnings at Rs3.27 per share along with dividend of Rs5/share on top of 25 percent bonus shares. “Banks, fertilisers, and chemicals dragged the index, cumulatively shedding 200 points,” Balani added.Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital, said, “The stock market remained sluggish during the session and investors booked capital gains in HASCOL, PBITL, POWER, and PRL. Prevailing uncertainty over government’s agreement with private power producers and the expected termination of K-Electric chief also dented investors confidence to some extent.”.

The top gainers were Rafhan Maize, gaining Rs250 to close at Rs8,550/share, and Jubile Life Insurance, up Rs32.18 to finish at Rs473.58/share, while Colgate Palmolive, down Rs145.43 to close at Rs3454.57/share, and Island Textile, giving up Rs65.29 to close at Rs962.21/share, were the main losers.

Hascol Petrol posted the highest volumes with 134.038 million shares, losing Rs1.73 to end at Rs21.42/share, whereas Unity Foods Limited recorded the lowest with 16.556 million shares, shedding Rs0.67 to end at Rs15.56/share.