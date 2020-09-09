Technocrats vs bureaucrats

LAHORE: This government has a bunch of technocrats (some genuine some so-called) in its folds not all of them have dedicated teams downstream to execute their programs effectively for obvious reasons.

We have seen that most of the cabinet members of the PTI government are not members of the parliament but have been inducted based on their expertise in different fields.

We have petroleum, commerce, finance, and governance experts that are heading their ministries. They were inducted with the hope or we may say confidence that they would bring a turnaround in the economy, but to no avail, so far. The programs of experts the world over are executed by the bureaucracy. The experts simply give a roadmap that is implemented by the government servants permanently stationed in the state’s different departments.

The execution of programs is discussed with the bureaucrats and a proper plan is approved after taking inputs from the relevant government servants. We might have spoiled our bureaucracy still their training is based on the modules provided by our erstwhile colonial rulers, the British. The bureaucrats are trained in civil services’ academies. They are enriched with knowledge, information and even mannerism during their training. They must pass these programs to qualify for promotions. Regular refresher courses are also organised to brush up their knowledge. These bureaucrats are inducted in the service after fierce competition and are the best human resource available in the country at the point of entry into the service.

This is another matter that after few years in service these bureaucrats tend to indulge in corrupt practices. This happened during the period when legitimate governments were being thrown out by military dictators frequently. It was at these times they were made to ignore the law and follow the orders of the might. Intermittent governments that came to power in between numerous military takeovers ensured that the bureaucracy continued to ignore the rules on their direction. Dissent was not taken kindly and person insisting on following the rules and regulations was summarily made an officer on special duty – a way of sidelining the dissenters. Or they were transferred to far-flung and most underdeveloped areas of the country.

Still the bureaucrats retained their brilliance and those that cooperated with the rulers advised them prudently on the execution of the election manifesto of every ruling party (as far as twisting rules is concerned the bureaucrats also benefitted themselves by twisting of rules for personal gains). These bureaucrats were never loyal to any party, but the one in power, be it military or a political one.

We have seen the previous three governments operated with all rule-twisting bureaucrats without any prejudice. When PTI came to power it had doubts about the loyalties of numerous competent bureaucrats. The party also created the impression that it would adhere to rule of law and none of its minister or members of parliament break any rules. It was declared that no postings and transfers would be made on the recommendations of ruling party members.

The hype of uprightness created by the party leaders also convinced the bureaucracy that from now on everything would have to done according to the rules. It was under this false impression that the District Police Officer Dipalpur refused undue concession to an influential family that had close ties with PTI. He paid the price in the form of his transfer as the orders were issued as soon as 1 am next morning. A deputy commissioner, who had exposed the chits received from some MNA (member national assembly) for postings and transfers, faced the wrath of ruling party. An (IG) inspector general refused to unduly favour a federal minister in his dispute with a poor family. The IG was immediately transferred.

This behaviour confused the bureaucracy as this government’s style of governance was no different from any of its predecessors. At the same time to punish the opposition leaders the government targeted-blue eyed and competent bureaucrats of the previous regime. These bureaucrats were humiliated publicly though they were not proved guilty in courts. This further alienated the entire bureaucracy.

Now they do not give their word of advice on PTI experts programs. To execute any government program the cooperation of bureaucracy is essential. The bureaucracy studies the program or the concept and evaluates how it could be seamlessly executed and how the hurdles (of rules) could be bypassed. They now let the experts give them the instructions and tell them when hurdles come, or rules do not allow moving forward. A lot of time is then wasted in overcoming the hurdle (which bureaucrats could do instantly). It is because of the absence of real implementers that not even a single house out of promised five million has been delivered to anyone in two years. Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif at provincial and federal level delivered thousands of houses to the poor through transparent ballot. All other programs are also facing the same hurdles.