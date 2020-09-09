Fitch Ratings forecasts C/A deficit widening to 1.7 pc in FY20

KARACHI: Rating agency Fitch Ratings on Tuesday expected Pakistan’s current account deficit to widen to 1.7 percent of GDP in the current fiscal year from 1.1 percent a year ago as it forecasted downward trend in remittances inflows.

“The expected shock to remittances could exacerbate existing challenges for countries with fragile external finances, such as Pakistan and Sri Lanka,” Fitch Ratings said in a report on the impact of coronavirus on remittances.

The rating agency said the pandemic and oil price shock have driven sharp economic contractions and fiscal deteriorations worldwide, including in the Gulf – a major source of remittances for the region.

“Lower remittances will most likely widen current account deficits, contributing to higher external financing needs,” it said. “The fall in remittances is likely to compound the already severe impact of the Covid-19 shock on economic growth.”

Fitch forecasts a considerable contraction in growth in Gulf countries by an average of 5.6 percent in 2020, down from 0.4 percent last year, as a result of both the pandemic and oil price shock. Growth is forecast to rebound to an average of 2.6 percent in 2021, but rehiring of foreign workers may be gradual, it said.

Fitch’s forecasts for the decline in remittances are considerable, but slightly more modest than the roughly 20 percent average declines in 2020 anticipated by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank. Its forecast is for a slightly more modest 12 percent decline over the year for the region, reflecting the somewhat resilient incoming data during the first half of the year.

The deterioration in remittance inflows is forecast to widen current account deficits, contributing to higher external financing needs. Lower oil prices and subdued import demand, however, are likely to soften the aggregate impact on external balances.

Pakistan reduced its current account deficit from a high of 6.1 percent of GDP in FY2018. It has also rebuilt foreign-exchange reserves, in large part from a shift to a more market-determined exchange rate, said the agency.

Fitch forecasts the deficit to widen in part as remittances fall. But, financing from the International Monetary Fund through an ongoing $6 billion program and $1.4 billion rapid financing instrument facility, along with other multilateral and bilateral support and participation in the G20s debt service suspension initiative, “are buffer against the fall in remittances,” it said.

Remittances account for 7.9 percent of GDP in Pakistan compared with Bangladesh (6pc), Sri Lanka (8pc), Philippines (8.4pc) and India (2.9pc). Lower remittance flows could affect public finances through two channels: lower revenue collection from weaker consumption and higher social spending to support remittance-dependent households as well as returning migrant workers. In Pakistan and Bangladesh, remittances were resilient in 2Q20 but weaker in Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

“Declining remittances may affect sovereign ratings through external finances and economic growth,” said the rating agency.

Fitch Ratings said remittance flows have helped offset large trade deficits keeping current account deficits contained. “Indeed, without remittances the Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh would have large current account deficits.”

The rating agency said the region accounts for roughly half of remittance inflows in Bangladesh (58pc), Pakistan (54pc), Sri Lanka (45pc) and India (51pc).

Fitch said migrant workers may have been physically unable to transfer funds as lockdown measures of varying severity were widespread around the globe from March to May. When the restrictions eased, workers had accumulated savings they could send, contributing to a surge in remittances in June.

“The State Bank of Pakistan cited this as an explanation for June’s record level of remittance inflows,” it said. “However, this would have also magnified the declines in remittances seen in March to May.”