Hamilton to enter team in Extreme E racing series

LONDON: Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will enter a team in the new Extreme E racing series.

Extreme E, which aims to shed light on environmental issues, will be Hamilton’s first foray into motorsport team ownership, although he will not drive or be involved in the day-to-day operation of his X44 team – named after his car number at F1 constructor Mercedes. The new climate-aware sport is scheduled to begin in January 2021 and will see electric SUVs race at five remote locations across two days, in Senegal, Saudi Arabia, France, Greenland and Brazil.

“Extreme E is an exciting new sustainability initiative, and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” said six-time F1 world champion Hamilton.

“I’m excited to play a different role in this new series, one that brings my vision for a more sustainable and equal world to life. Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus”.