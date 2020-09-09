Serena fights back to reach 16th US Open quarter-final

NEW YORK: Serena Williams ensured history did not repeat itself as she battled to a fourth-round victory over Maria Sakkari to reach the US Open quarter-finals for the 16th time.

In a compelling contest at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams recovered from a break down in the deciding set to defeat 15th seed Sakkari 6-3 6-7 (6) 6-3.

Her side of the draw later opened up as second seed and Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was sent packing by Elise Mertens while Victoria Azarenka is back at this stage of a grand slam for the first time in four years.

Williams lost to Sakkari on the same courts in the Western & Southern Open last week from a set and a break up and went into the year’s second grand slam with major question marks about her form.

Williams’ opponent in the last eight will be fellow mother Tsvetana Pironkova, who continued one of the most remarkable slam runs of recent times by defeating France’s Alize Cornet 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-3. It is Pironkova’s first trip to the US Open quarter-finals and comes despite it being just her first tournament back following her retirement three years ago and the birth of son Alexander.

Victoria Azarenka’s resurgence continued as she booked her first grand slam quarter-final appearance since 2016.

Injuries and off-court problems since giving birth saw the two-time Australian Open champion slip down the rankings but she won the Western & Southern Open last week and is looking good here with a nine-match unbeaten run.

She came from behind to beat 20th seed Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to play, it is such a difficult time for everyone in the world,” she said. “I don’t take anything for granted, I want to enjoy every day as best I can, it has been a great time. I am super grateful and I am really happy to be here.”