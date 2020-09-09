The fate of schools

Education institutions in Pakistan will reopen from September 15. It seems to be good news because the education sector is the only sector which was badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. It is the responsibility of institutions to take necessary safety precautions. They should ensure that everyone is following SOPs – maintaining physical distance, wearing a mask and using sanitizers.

Every institution must conduct two shifts in a day so that students can maintain distance. There should be no assembly and break. Now, it is to see whether parents will send their children to schools and colleges.

Ammar Sulaiman Khel

Sukkur