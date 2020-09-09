Apology over Covid test problems amid surge in cases

LONDON: A senior official at NHS Test and Trace has issued an apology to people unable to get a Covid-19 test as officials consider new lockdown restrictions to curb the current spike in cases.

Director of testing Sarah-Jane Marsh said there is capacity at testing sites but laboratories processing the tests are at a “critical pinch-point”. Ms Marsh added that the system is doing “all it can to expand quickly”.

There have been reports of people being told there are no appointments available at test centres in England and that there are no home tests kits available to send out.

Marsh wrote on Twitter: “Can I please offer my heartfelt apologies to anyone who cannot get a Covid test at present. All of our testing sites have capacity, which is why they don’t look overcrowded; it’s our laboratory processing that is the critical pinch-point. We are doing all we can to expand quickly.

“We have additional NHS, Lighthouse, University and Partner Labs all due to open up imminently and we are also expanding the use of non-Laboratory based tests.The testing team work on this 18 hours a day, seven days a week. We recognise the country is depending on us.”

People have also complained in recent days and weeks of being directed hundreds of miles to get a test.

On Monday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged that people would have to travel no more than 75 miles for a test. Further problems with the testing system came as a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) said the latest increase in coronavirus cases is “very worrying”.

Professor Andrew Hayward said scientists are monitoring the data closely for signs of wider community transmission of the disease. “Generally it is local outbreaks, but there is also very worrying increases in cases, particularly over the last few days,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Meanwhile, Hancock told the Health and Social Care Select Committee problems with coronavirus testing capacity will be sorted within weeks.

When asked about Marsh’s tweet apologising for people unable to get tests, Hancock said: “We are working incredibly hard. We are doing everything we can. We have had these operational issues that I have talked about, we have had a problem with a couple of contracts and we discussed some of that in the House of Commons. But it’s a matter of a couple of weeks until we can get all of that sorted in the short term.”

He also told the committee of MPs that the first “credible” cases of coronavirus reinfection were starting to be seen. “We have also just started to see the first credible cases of reinfection and through genomic analysis you can see it is a different disease to the one the person got the first time around.”