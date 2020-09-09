Six die in Lahore roof collapse

LAHORE: At least six people — among them women and children — were killed and four were injured when the roof of a house and wall of an adjacent house that had fallen into disrepair collapsed here, rescue officials said on Tuesday.

According to rescue officials, a dilapidated wall of a three-storey house collapsed and the debris fell on the roof of an adjacent single-storey house in the early hours of Tuesday, where a family and their guests were asleep.

Officials said they encountered difficulties due to the narrow and congested streets of the walled city area as they tried to mount rescue efforts. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar expressed grief on the loss of lives in the incident and sought a detailed report from the Commissioner Lahore.

In Sialkot, a man died and three of his family members sustained injuries when the roof of their house caved in on them on Tuesday. According to rescue officials, the roof collapsed due to heavy rains.

Residents said family members were sleeping in a room when the incident occurred. Rescue officials said they reached the scene soon after the incident and retrieved the body and the wounded from the rubble, according to a private news channel.