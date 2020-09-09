Hancock warns of possible second peak as virus cases rise

LONDON: The Health Secretary has warned of a possible second peak of coronavirus following a “concerning” rise in the number of cases.

Matt Hancock’s warning came as he imposed further restrictions in Bolton. A recent spike in cases across the country should be a reminder that the virus “remains a threat”, he said. “This is not over,” he told the House of Commons. “Just because we have come through one peak doesn’t mean we can’t see another one coming towards our shores.”

England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has also warned that if people stop social distancing then “Covid comes back”. It came after a senior official at NHS Test and Trace issued an apology to people unable to get a Covid-19 test.

Director of testing Sarah-Jane Marsh said there is capacity at testing sites but laboratories processing the tests are at a “critical pinch-point”. There have been reports of people being told there are no appointments available at test centres in England and that there are no home tests kits available to send out.

Marsh wrote on Twitter: “Can I please offer my heartfelt apologies to anyone who cannot get a Covid test at present. All of our testing sites have capacity, which is why they don’t look overcrowded; it’s our laboratory processing that is the critical pinch-point. We are doing all we can to expand quickly.

“We have additional NHS, Lighthouse, University and Partner Labs all due to open up imminently and we are also expanding the use of non-laboratory based tests. The testing team work on this 18 hours a day, seven days a week. We recognise the country is depending on us.” People have also complained in recent days and weeks of being directed hundreds of miles to get a test.

Meanwhile, Hancock told the Commons that the rate of coronavirus cases in Bolton is the highest in the country. The rise in cases in the region is partly due to socialising by people in their 20s and 30s – with a number of cases linked to some pubs, he added.

He said all hospitality in Bolton would be restricted to takeaways only, and a late-night restriction of operating hours is to be introduced, meaning that venues will have to close between 10pm and 5am.