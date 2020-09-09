95pc of those with Covid-19 in Karachi asymptomatic: study

KARACHI: Researchers from the Aga Khan University (AKU) have discovered that 95 per cent of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Karachi experience no symptoms, Geo News reported.

The study — which was conducted by AKU faculty to investigate Covid-19’s prevalence in parts of the city with high and low rates of community transmission during April and June 2020 — highlighted that 95 per cent of those who tested positive for Covid-19 through blood tests which register the presence of antibodies, reported no symptoms like cough, fever or sore throat. In other words, they were asymptomatic.

The report, prepared in collaboration with US-based collaborators Dr Bailey Fosdick and Dr Daniel Barremore, noted that “the proportion of asymptomatic cases in Pakistan is much higher than in the developed world”.

In addition, the study also suggested that children and adolescents are just as likely to contract the virus as adults, and men and women face the same perils of being infected from the contagious disease.

Confirming a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases between April and June this year, the study said the results are in line with the federal government’s national seroprevalence study, where antibody testing found that overall 11 per cent of Pakistanis had contracted the disease. An assistant professor at AKU and researcher on the study, Dr Imran Nisar, said: “The sharp increase in antibody levels in an area with low reported cases indicates that the virus continues to spread unchecked in populations where testing rates are sub-optimal.”

Over 2,000 participants participated in the first two phases of the study where researchers are currently undertaking a third seroprevalence survey and plan to do a fourth this month.

These surveys will also reflect on the overall impact of easing lockdowns around Eidul Adha and during Muharram processions on the coronavirus transmission rate in communities.

“Antibody testing or seroprevalence provides a true picture of the burden of Covid-19 as they capture asymptomatic cases who represent silent carriers of the disease,” said Dr Fyezah Jehan, an associate professor at AKU and co-investigator on the study.

“Understanding how, when, and in what types of settings, Covid-19 spreads is critical to developing effective public health and infection prevention measures to break chains of transmission.”