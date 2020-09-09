HC designate, PM’s aide discuss Kashmir, diaspora

ISLAMABAD: Newly appointed High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Moazzam Ahmad Khan, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning Moeed Yusuf have discussed Indian-occupied Kashmir and the Pakistani diaspora in Britain.

Khan called on Yusuf on Tuesday, a press release said. According to the statement, both discussed matters pertaining to the situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Yusuf said the world should take immediate measures to stop India from committing violations of humanitarian and international law in the disputed territory.

The Kashmiri diaspora has led the struggle against the illegal Indian action of August 5th, 2019, he said.

The PM’s aide and High Commissioner-designate reaffirmed their commitment to continuing all possible support to raise the Kashmir dispute in the international community.

Yusuf said “economic diplomacy” is at the core of all the diplomatic efforts. He also asked Moazzam Ahmad Khan to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.