China says Indian provocation stirring up regional tensions

BEIJING: A Chinese military spokesman has urged India to desist from dangerous actions after accusing Indian troops of illegally crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western border region.

Zhang Shuili, spokesperson for the Western Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), made the remarks in a statement on Tuesday after stating that the Indian army again illegally crossed the LAC in the Shenpao Mountain area near the southern bank of Pangong Tso (Lake) on Monday, China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported.

The Indian action, which Zhang termed a “severe military provocation,” seriously violated the consensus reached in previous engagements by China and India, stirred up tensions in the region, and would easily cause misunderstandings and misjudgements, said Zhang in the statement. Zhang also called on India to stop all provocative actions, retreat all the troops that trespassed the LAC immediately, regulate the front-line forces and “investigate into the personnel who fired arms to provoke the tension [along the border]”.

He added: “Western Theatre Command will resolutely follow the order and duty, and protect the sovereignty and dignity of China.” Regarding the recent tensions in the border area, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the state of the border with China could not be delinked from the state of the overall relationship with the neighbouring country.

Describing the situation as “very serious,” he called for a “very, very deep conversation” between the two sides at a political level. Jaishankar said reconciliation is the top priority on the agenda following the meeting between defence ministers of the two sides on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow last Friday.

Chinese and Indian soldiers recently engaged in one of the most serious border clashes since they fought a war in 1962.