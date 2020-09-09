Relatives of man killed in ‘police encounter’ stage demo

TOBA TEK SINGH: Relatives of a man who was allegedly killed in a police encounter on Tuesday staged a demonstration and blocked Gojra-Samundri Bypass Road at Gojra for more than four hours.

The protesters demonstrated by placing the dead body on the road. They demanded to register a case against Gojra Sadar police SHO and other cops for killing their relative in the encounter.

Talking to media, Sajawal Bhatti’s father Aslam Bhatti of Rasoolpura, Gojra, told that his son was not involved in any dacoity or any other crime but he was allegedly killed by the police after opening fire at his house. He claimed that his son was alive after the incident but the police did not shift him to hospital which later claimed his life.

He alleged that the police attacked his house on the behest of their opponents whose man was murdered few months ago and they had got a case registered against them.

On the other hand, district police spokesperson Attaullah claimed that the police received information that alleged criminals deceased Sajawal and his accomplices Bilawal, Taimoor, Azhar and two unidentified men was making plan in a house at Rasoolpura to commit a robbery. When the police raided the house to arrest them, Sajawal and his accomplices allegedly opened fire at the police, which was retaliated, he added.

He told that Sajawal was found in critical condition by the police as he was injured by the firing of his own accomplice Azhar. The spokesperson said that the allegations of the father of deceased that the police attacked and killed his son on the behest of their opponents were baseless.

He said that an FIR had been registered against the accused persons under sections 399, 402, 324, 440, 353 and 186 and police were conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the deceased.