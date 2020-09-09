Govt employees protest in KP for pay raise

PESHAWAR: The government employees on Tuesday staged a protest to demand 100 percent raise in salaries.

In the provincial capital, and employees of various government departments gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

Among the protesters were Malgari Ustazan, a teachers’ body affiliated with the Awami National Party.

JAMRUD: The government employees staged a protest to press the authorities for acceptance of their demands in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber district. Organised by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance, a large number of employees of the government departments participated in the protest rally. Holding banners and posters inscribed with slogans of their demands, the protestors started the march from education office in Jamrud and culminated it at the historic Bab-e-Khyber. Speaking on the occasion, the All Government Employees Grand Alliance president, Naseer Shah Afridi, general secretary Niamat Shah Afridi and others urged the government to honour its promises with the employees.

They said that they would not accept abolishment of pensions and ad hocism in the government departments. They also demanded the government to raise salaries of the employees according to the inflation and price-hike in the country so they could meet their expenses of education, health and others. The protestors threatened to launch a stronger protest if the government did not reverse the decision about ending increment and pension of public sector employees.

LANDIKOTAL: All Government Employees Grand Alliance, Khyber chapter held a protest demonstration outside the district education office and rejected the government proposed a plan to finish or revise the pension of retired employees.

DIR: The all government employees of Upper Dir district staged a protest in favour of their demands as well. The employees of all the government departments participated in the protest, which was addressed by their leaders. At the occasion, the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA) president Behrawar Khan, Haji Nasrat Ghafoor, Bakht Rawan, Bakhtiar Zamin, Shafi Ullah, Mohammad Zaid, Tahir and others said that the government employees were facing severe financial problems.

After the protest, the employees marched from education office to Model Chowk where they dispersed peacefully after registering their protest there.