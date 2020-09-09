Cop found dead

HARIPUR: A policeman was found dead on the rooftop of his house in a remote village of Beer UC, police and family sources said on Tuesday. The sources said the police had started an inquiry into the mysterious death of the cop as the family was not sure whether it was a suicide or a case of murder. According to officials of the Beer Police Station, Abdul Basit, who was serving as instructor in the Hangu Police Training Centre, had been on leave for the last few days. On Tuesday morning, he went on the rooftop of the house when family heard bullet shots and rushed to the rooftop where they found Basit lying in a pool of blood. The critically injured policeman was shifted to Haripur Trauma Centre where he succumbed to bullet injuries in the head.