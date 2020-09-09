3-day workshop kicks off: Integrating tangible, intangible cultural heritage into education system stressed

PESHAWAR: The three-day workshop on consultative capacity building launched on Tuesday to suggest ways and means for integrating tangible and intangible cultural heritage into the education system under the Unesco conventions.

Speakers shed light on various aspects of local arts and its role in paving the way for national cohesion, durable peace, national integration, developing worldview and sustainable development of the local communities. Speaking at the launching ceremony as chief guest, Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was focused on taking various steps for promoting local arts and religious tourism.

The Unseco, Trust for History, Art and Architecture of Pakistan (THAAP, Lahore, Institute for Art and Culture, Lahore, Lahore and National Integrated Development-Pakistan (NIDA-Pakistan), Peshawar have jointly organised the workshop. Experts on art and culture, academicians and senior teachers from Swat, Malakand, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar and tribal districts attended the workshop. Shaukat Yousafzai said that integrating tangible and intangible cultural heritage into the education system would pave the way for safeguarding our precious assets. He said that boosting tourism was linked to promoting our cultural identity as the KP was bestowed with rich cultural diversity.

Prof Sajida Haider Vandal, COE of THAAP, and head of ICA said that holding the workshop was aimed at finding out ways and means to safeguard our rich cultural heritage through raising awareness of the general public and mobilising our school going youth. Jawad Aziz, country officer of Unseco, said that KP was endowed with rich cultural treasure trove and required to be preserved and promoted at every level.

He added that it would not only enlighten our youth but also would help boost our national image. Prof Dr Shabir, director Area Study Centre, University of Peshawar, said that his department had been working on various aspects of people and cultural traditions in the region. It would, he said, pave the way for better understanding towards peace and stability.

He said that cultural ties always proved very helpful in mutual and cordial relations among countries especially located in the same region. Experts on culture and fine arts, Ghayas Pir, Abdur Rahman, Mehwish Abid, Ayesha Imdad and Mohammad Arif, director of NIDA-Pakistan also spoke at the event. The speakers at the end responded to the questions of the participants.