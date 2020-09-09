Hospital director resigns

PESHAWAR: Hospital Director of the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Dr Khalid Masud on Tuesday resigned from his job.

He gave personal reasons for quitting his job, though there were speculations for some time about differences between Dr Khalid Masud and the Board of Governors (BoG) of LRH. Some of the officials in LRH even claimed that Dr Khalid Masud had sensed that the BoG was planning to send him unceremoniously and therefore he preferred to quit.

The BoG had appointed him Hospital Director LRH on March 7, 2017. He was the first hospital director to complete his tenure. He had replaced Col (R) Hamid Saeedul Haq as the position had been lying vacant since December 18, 2016 when the retired military officer resigned.

Col Hamid too had resigned without completing his tenure. Dr Khalid was initially appointed as manager of the Outpatient Department (OPD) in LRH. During his stay in LRH, he had supported health reforms and won trust of Dr Nausherwan Burki, chairman of the BoG and architect of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Medical and Teaching Institutions Reforms Act 2015 (MTI Law).