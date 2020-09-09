close
Two outlaws held in Lakki Marwat

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
September 9, 2020

LAKKI MARWAT: Two most-wanted outlaws were arrested in a crackdown in the limits of Dadiwala Police Station on Tuesday, a +police official said. Speaking to media at the Shaheed Asmatullah Police Station Serai Naurang, Deputy Superintendent of Police Iqbal Mohmand said that the police of Lakki Marwat, Bannu, Punjab and Counter-Terrorism Department, raided the hideouts of the outlaws identified as Naseeb and Ayub, in the limits of Dadiwala Police Station. He said that the police cordoned off their hideout in the hilly area of Abbasa, forcing them to surrender. They were wanted to the police in connection with various cases, including murder, attempted murder and drug trafficking, he added.

