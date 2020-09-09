Govt urged to make Urdu as official language

BATKHELA: Shedding light on the historical perspective of Urdu, the speakers on Tuesday stressed on making Urdu as an official language for national prosperity and unity. These views were expressed at a seminar organised by the National Association for Educations (NAFE) at Malakand Press Club on the occasion of Urdu Implementation Day. Speaking on the occasion, Central Director Mahfooz Khan said that Ghulam Mohammad of Nafe Southern Districts, Fazal Ghaffar, Ali Mohammad, Mohammad Elyas, Zahid Saeed and Mohammad Hayat also addressed the seminar. The speakers said that Urdu is an ancient language and after Arabic, most of the Islamic literature, was published in Urdu language. He said that all the tribes and castes in Pakistan were closely linked to each other because of Urdu language and this is a clear proof of our national identity. He maintained that in 2015, on a petition filed in the Supreme Court, it was decided that Urdu would be made as an official language within three months, but unfortunately, this decision had not been implemented yet, which is regrettable. Later, in a resolution they urged the government to immediately declare Urdu as an official language.