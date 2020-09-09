Encroachments demolished in Kaghan valley

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has decided to demolish over 283 illegal buildings and structures in the valley.

The authority also sealed the National Highway Authority’s multi story rest-house built on Kunhar river. “During the anti encroachment drive, which is being launched in Kaghan valley to preserve its natural beauty, all such buildings and structures would be demolished, which are obstructing Kunhar River and Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road,” Mazhar Hussain Shah, the deputy director KDA, told reporters here on Tuesday. He said that an anti-encroachment drive, which was being launched in the light of the decisions taken in the joint meeting of 21 public sectors departments on August 28, 2020, the NHA building was also sealed as it was challenging the River Protection Act 2011.

“This NHA building also falls among as many as 283 buildings, which are directly intercepting the water flow in Kunhar river by touching its bank,” said the official. The deputy director said that the anti-encroachment drive would be completed in three phases in the entire valley. “In the first phase over 60 buildings would be grounded which are situated at Kunhar rivers’ bank,” said Shah.

He said during the final phase of the operation, all such buildings would be demolished which are built within 200 feet from the centre of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road or situated at the Kunhar river bank in the valley,” he added.