Anti-polio drive

ABBOTTABAD: Assuring provision of every possible support and facilities to the health and other staff deputed for the polio campaign, Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Tuesday directed the district administrations and health functionaries to get ready for resuming the polio eradication endeavors, which were suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic

He was speaking at the meeting of the Divisional Polio Eradication Committee here today. Besides the RPO all Deputy Commissioners, District Health Officers, WHO Area Coordinator and other officers concerned attended the meeting. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jamilur Rahman assured deployment of security personnel with every mobile polio team for the upcoming polio vaccination campaign, to be commenced on September 21 in the entire Hazara Division. The meeting reviewed in detail the polio updates of Hazara Division and comparative assessment of outcomes of the previous three polio vaccination rounds, surveillance plan as well as current position of Covid-19.