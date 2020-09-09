Hazara police launch community engagement programme

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara Police have launched “Raabita”, a community engagement Programme in the region, to solve community problems, help crime control and bridge the gap between people and the law-enforcement agency.

The programme was formally launched by Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Hazara, Qazi Jamilur Rehman, through a circular issued to all District Police Officers in Hazara region here on Tuesday. In his detailed letter to all DPOs, the RPO said the community engagement was the essence of modern policing. “Reinvigorating general public and different segments of society help police to achieve its primary objectives; crime prevention, detection & maintenance of law & order,” he added. The RPO said to understand the public issues and concerns, there was a dire need to go back to the public and ask them about their issues and to make all-out effort to address these issues.

Qazi Jamilur Rehman directed the officials to follow the action plan according to which they have to adopt a structured programme and hold public meetings accordingly. He believed that this would prevent and control crimes and raise a sense of security in the community. The DPOS will have to hold a meeting with the community once a month, once in two months with religious scholars, once in three months with traders as well as minorities, once a month with educational institutions and once in three months with police liaison committees.