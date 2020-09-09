Police stations in KP yet to get financial autonomy

PESHAWAR: Though the provincial government issued a notification in March that declared the station house officers (SHOs) as Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs), no police station has yet been given financial autonomy.

Many junior officers believe that financial autonomy to the SHOs would help improve policing. “Following a notification by the provincial government in March, a number of SHOs applied to be given the DDO powers. Some of them have prepared their own budget. However, the process of giving them financial autonomy is yet to start,” a source told The News. The source said the posts of junior clerks were also advertised to maintain record at the police stations in KP. The federal government last year proposed reforms in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab Police, seeking input from the officials concerned in the two provinces.

Under the proposed reforms, the SHOs were supposed to be given financial autonomy. Presently, the police stations get funds from the police lines. Many junior policemen said the SHOs used to contribute from ‘own resources’ for running the affairs of the police station due to lack of enough funds. The officers believed that a district police head should post an upright and competent cop as SHO and give him financial autonomy to improve law and order in his area. “When given financial powers and due respect as a responsible officer, seniors can hold the SHO accountable if he doesn’t perform well or if he is found involved in any irregularity or wrongdoing,” said a junior police officer, who has also submitted an application to be given the DDO powers.

The official admitted that some SHOs may face problems in preparing the budget and dealing with other account related issues but the bosses should post the right man for the right job. The provincial police authorities recently asked for an increased budget for fuel for the police stations that get only 10 litre fuel per official vehicle per day for patrolling. Many police stations don’t have enough patrolling cars to cover the entire area. A source said that policemen enjoying good reputation mostly shied away from being posted as SHOs while the rest felt obliged for being posted and didn’t complain about lack of funds. He added the repair, renovation and other affairs were mostly run by the SHO from ‘own resources’. “Some district police officers in KP and capital city police officer spent sufficient amounts on police stations and provided funds to SHOs for running their affairs during their tenure in past years,” said the source. The source, however, added that in past most of the SHOs didn’t get enough funds to run all the affairs of the police stations, buy fuel for patrol cars, entertain a large number of people and guests coming daily or arrange the ‘Khuli Kutchehri’, public liaison committee meetings, visits of bosses and other affairs.

He said many police stations needed more patrol cars for which they used case property vehicles with the consent of the seniors but they never got fuel for it. All these cars have now been returned to the concerned authorities after directives by the IGP against the use of case property and Non-Customs Paid cars by the senior and junior police officials. An official said the process of giving DDO powers to SHOs was in process and will be completed soon but the government has also been approached by the IGP for increasing the budget for daily fuel for patrolling cars as well as to purchase more vehicles for police stations. The KP IGP while inspecting 205 motorbikes to be given to police said on Tuesday that the force will be provided more vehicles, bikes, equipment and other facilities and funds to improve the performance of the police stations.