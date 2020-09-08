Saudi Arabia sentences eight people to prison

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
DUBAI: A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison, the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday. Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed sevenyear sentences, Ekhbariya reported.