Saudi Arabia sentences eight people to prison

By News Desk

DUBAI: A Saudi Arabian court has issued a final ruling in the case of the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, sentencing eight people to between seven and 20 years in prison, the kingdom’s state-run Al Ekhbariya TV reported on Monday. Five people were handed 20-year prison sentences, one person was sentenced to 10 years and two people were handed sevenyear sentences, Ekhbariya reported.