UK police arrest man over stabbings in Birmingham

by News Desk

LONDON: British police said on Monday they had arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a series of stabbings in the early hours of Sunday morning in the city of Birmingham left one person dead and seven others injured. The 27- year-old suspect was detained in Selly Oak area of the city at 4 a.m., West Midlands police said. Detectives said the stabbings which took place in four locations over two hours were linked but appeared to be random and were not thought to be gang-related or connected to terrorism. “Officers worked through yesterday and into the early hours of this morning in a bid to trace the man we believe responsible for these terrible crimes,” said Birmingham Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Steve Graham.