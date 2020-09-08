close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
September 8, 2020

Nation united for defence of motherland: Shibli Faraz

National

A
APP
September 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the whole nation was united for the defence of the homeland. In a tweet on Air Defence Day, he said the nation salutes its 'Shaheens' who have written eternal stories of courage and bravery for the defence of the homeland today. Shibli Faraz said they were the heroes of the nation who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

