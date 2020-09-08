close
Tue Sep 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

Anti-Covid-19 action: DC gives appreciation certificates to FWMC officials

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 8, 2020

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for rendering excellent services during anti-coronavirus campaign.

CEO Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandisha, Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir Bajwa, Manager Accounts and Finance Ahsan Nadeem, Manager HR Waqas Saeed Kerala, Manager Procurement Waqas Asghar, Manager IT Syed Mohsin Raza, Deputy Managers Mutaib Virk, Usman Mustafa, Sajid Imran Faqir, Assistant Managers Ataul Mohsin, Saba Hafeez, Bilal Javed, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab, Burhan Hanif, Huzaifa Jalil and others were given certificates.

The DC lauded efforts of FWMC officers and staff along with other departments in taking preventive measures against coronavirus and said the entire team under the leadership of MD has done a good job. He said the provision of duties and services at all times was commendable. He said the administration values those who perform departmental duties with passion and dedication.

Latest News

More From Pakistan