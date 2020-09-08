Anti-Covid-19 action: DC gives appreciation certificates to FWMC officials

FAISALABAD: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali distributed certificates of appreciation among officers and staff of Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) for rendering excellent services during anti-coronavirus campaign.

CEO Kashif Raza Awan, Senior Manager Operations Muhammad Ijaz Bandisha, Manager Operations Abdullah Nazir Bajwa, Manager Accounts and Finance Ahsan Nadeem, Manager HR Waqas Saeed Kerala, Manager Procurement Waqas Asghar, Manager IT Syed Mohsin Raza, Deputy Managers Mutaib Virk, Usman Mustafa, Sajid Imran Faqir, Assistant Managers Ataul Mohsin, Saba Hafeez, Bilal Javed, Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab, Burhan Hanif, Huzaifa Jalil and others were given certificates.

The DC lauded efforts of FWMC officers and staff along with other departments in taking preventive measures against coronavirus and said the entire team under the leadership of MD has done a good job. He said the provision of duties and services at all times was commendable. He said the administration values those who perform departmental duties with passion and dedication.